Amritpal Singh might surrender in Sri Akal Takht Sahib

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Khalistani supporter and Waris Punjab De chief fugitive Amritpal Singh may surrender today. According to sources, Amritpal may surrender at Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar. However, Amritpal has put three conditions before the police for surrender.