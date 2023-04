videoDetails

Amritpal Singh News: Police reaches very close to fugitive Amritpal?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

A new video of Khalistan supporter and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's partner Papalpreet Singh has surfaced. This video is near Dera Tapovan Sahib of Hoshiarpur.