News
Videos
videoDetails
Amritpal Singh's first statement after absconding, video released
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 29, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Khalistani supporter fugitive Amritpal has given the first statement after absconding. He has also released a video of himself on social media.
