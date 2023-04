videoDetails

Amritpal Singh's game is over..ISI's conspiracy failed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Khalistan supporter Amritpal was finally arrested after 36 days. Amritpal has been sent to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, where eight of his associates are already lodged under the National Security Act.