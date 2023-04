videoDetails

Amritpal Singh's close aid Papalpreet Singh arrested from Delhi

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Papalpreet Arrested: Punjab Police and investigative agencies are on the lookout for Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, Pappalpreet, an aide of pro-Khalistani Amritpal Singh, has been arrested from Delhi. This arrest is considered important in many ways. Watch this report to know the news in detail.