An inspector shot dead in Lucknow

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Lucknow Inspector Killed Breaking: An Inspector named Satish Kumar Singh shot dead in Lucknow late night. After the incident, police reached on the spot for investigation. After which the police is busy scanning the CCTV footage of the incident site. This incident is being reported from Manas Nagar Colony located in Krishnanagar police station area.
