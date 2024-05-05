Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746859
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anant Singh Released From Beur Jail On Parole

|Updated: May 05, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bahubali Anant Singh released amid Lok Sabha elections. Former MLA Anant Singh has come out of Beur jail of Patna. After getting the green signal from the Home Department, Anant Singh has got parole from jail for 15 days. With the news of Anand Singh coming out of jail, there is a lot of excitement among his supporters.

All Videos

1 soldier martyred and 4 injured in Poonch Terrorist attack
Play Icon02:45
1 soldier martyred and 4 injured in Poonch Terrorist attack
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
Play Icon04:26
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
Play Icon05:16
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
Play Icon03:38
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
Play Icon03:45
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish

Trending Videos

1 soldier martyred and 4 injured in Poonch Terrorist attack
play icon2:45
1 soldier martyred and 4 injured in Poonch Terrorist attack
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
play icon4:26
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
play icon5:16
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
play icon3:38
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
play icon3:45
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish