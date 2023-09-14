trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662175
Anantnag Encounter News: Martyrdom of Colonel, now Army will dig graves of terrorists!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Mohali's Colonel Manpreet Singh was one of the jawans killed in a gunfight with the terrorists in J&K's Anantnag area that started on Tuesday evening. Colonel Singh was leading the battalion that resumed the operation on Wednesday morning. He was severely injured in the gunfight and succumbed to his injuries later.
