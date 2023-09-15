trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662857
Anantnag Encounter update: Heart will burst after seeing son's salute to Colonel Manpreet

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Manpreet Singh Last Rites: Major Colonel Manpreet Singh, who lost his life in the shootout with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, has been cremated, thousands of people gathered for his last rites. While the entire family looked sad at his funeral, his son was seen saluting his father. Before this, last ardas was performed for him as per Sikh rituals. After which his last journey took place with the army band.
