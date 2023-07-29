trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642026
Anju made serious allegations against her husband, made a big disclosure on ZEE NEWS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Every day new videos are coming out about Anju who went from India to Pakistan. Now Anju has made serious allegations against her first husband. Also he has said that he is happy and safe with Nasrullah

