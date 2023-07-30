trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642389
Anju Pakistan: Anju abused her husband

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Every day new videos are coming out about Anju who went from India to Pakistan. Now Anju has made serious allegations against her first husband. Also he has said that he is happy and safe with Nasrullah. While talking to her husband, Anju abused him fiercely.

