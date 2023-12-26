trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702835
Anju makes big revelation about her relationship with husband

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
After spending about four months in Pakistan, Anju returned to India. Anju alias Fatima had crossed the border to Pakistan for her social media friend. What will be their next move now? What is the real reason for Anju's return home?

