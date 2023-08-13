trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648487
Anju's new video came from Pakistan, said I am not a traitor

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Anju Pakistan News: Anju who went to Pakistan from India has told the media that she will come to the country soon. Nasrullah is also seen in this video along with Anju. Anju also said that I am not a traitor

