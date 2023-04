videoDetails

Another Defamation Case against Rahul Gandhi over insulting Veer Savarkar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's difficulties seem to be increasing. The ruckus in the Modi surname case of 2019 had not stopped yet, meanwhile, Rahul is seen getting caught in another defamation case. In fact, a new case has come to the fore regarding the insult of Veer Savarkar, for which Savarkar's grandson has accused Rahul.