Another incident of murder in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
The incident of murder in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has created a sensation. The girl was killed by being attacked with a rod. After the incident, the attacker fled from the spot.

