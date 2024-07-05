videoDetails

Another record in Amarnarth Yatra

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Update: The number of pilgrims visiting Baba Barfani in the holy Amarnath cave in South Kashmir increased to more than one lakh 30 thousand on Thursday. On July 4, on the sixth day of the annual yatra, about 25 thousand pilgrims traveled and had darshan of Baba Bholenath. Such a large number of devotees have been able to reach the Amarnath cave only when the Border Roads Organization has widened the road on both routes. The BRO has also made the Baltal route up to Panjtarni motorable. According to sources, the government is planning a ropeway from Baltal to the holy cave, although it may take some time to implement this plan. This time many young devotees from all over the country are coming to Jammu and Kashmir for the pilgrimage. The 52-day holy Amarnath Yatra will end on August 19 on the day of Raksha Bandhan, which started on June 29.