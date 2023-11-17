trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689156
Another Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Indian Army Operation Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Army has got another major success in Rajouri encounter. While the encounter is going on in Rajouri, five terrorists were killed in the encounter by security forces in Kulgam, Kashmir. A large number of their weapons were also recovered.
