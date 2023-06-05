NewsVideos
videoDetails

Another train accident near Mendhapali in Odisha, coaches derailed

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Another train accident has happened in Odisha. The wagons of the goods train derailed in the accident near Mendhapali. There has been no casualty in this accident.

