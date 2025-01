videoDetails

Another Train derailment conspiracy witnessed in Kanpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 09:36 AM IST

Kanpur Train News: There was a stir when an empty gas cylinder was found in the bushes near the railway track. This cylinder was found near Barrajpur railway station. As soon as the information was received, intelligence agencies and police team reached the spot and started investigating the case.