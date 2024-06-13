Advertisement
Another Twist in clash between Sangeet Som and Sanjeev Baliyan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Sangeet Som Vs Sanjeev Baliyan: There is a tussle going on between two BJP leaders. In which now a new twist has come. This fight between two BJP leaders in UP in front of the cameras is no less than a big film masala for the opposition. Defamation notice has been issued to Sangeet Som on his allegations. This notice has been sent by a person named Sanjeev Sehrawat. Sangeet Som had made serious allegations against Sanjeev Baliyan in a press conference two days ago. In which he accused Sanjeev Baliyan and Sehrawat of taking land in Australia. Know what is the whole matter.

