videoDetails

Another video surfaced in Ranchi bar shooting case

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

Another video surfaced in Ranchi bar shooting case. In this video, fighting is seen between two groups. Let us tell you that the accused who shot at the DJ in the Ranchi bar shooting case has been arrested. A DJ operator of a bar was shot dead in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Late at night, some young men and women, under the influence of alcohol, were dancing to the tunes of the DJ. Meanwhile, the intoxication of alcohol increased to such an extent that the miscreants started molesting the girl.