Anti Corruption Bureau raids in Telangana's Hyderabad

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Anti Corruption Bureau has conducted a major raid in Telangana's Hyderabad. During the raid, property worth Rs 300 to 400 crores was recovered from house of an officer. The raid has been conducted at the house of Shiv Balakrishna, Secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) and former Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

