Anurag Thakur attacks Opposition over Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Case

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Anurag Thakur on Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has given a big statement in the matter of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry. Jagdeep Dhankhar made a strong attack on the opposition and said, 'The opposition has lost its mental balance'.

