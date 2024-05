videoDetails

Anurag Thakur comments on Zee News Channel Broadcast Ban in Punjab

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Anurag Thakur On Zee News Ban in Punjab: Zee News has been blacked out in Punjab. Pressure has been put on cable operators to stop telecast of Zee News in Punjab. But it has not been told why Zee News has been banned? Regarding this matter, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur has raised serious questions on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said, 'This is Kejriwal's emergency'.