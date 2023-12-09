trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697065
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag Thakur on 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra': 'You did what no one could do' , says Anurag Thakur to PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Narendra Modi is interacting with the beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing today. Thousands of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries from across the country are participating virtually in this program. During this, Anurag Thakur reminded PM Modi of his oath. Not only this, Anurag Thakur praised PM Modi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttrakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: 'Uttarakhand is the only place, where there is divine...', says Amit Shah
Play Icon6:14
Uttrakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: 'Uttarakhand is the only place, where there is divine...', says Amit Shah
Who Is Ileana Marquez? First Mother To Be Crowned Miss Venezuela | School Teacher | Miss Universe
Play Icon2:2
Who Is Ileana Marquez? First Mother To Be Crowned Miss Venezuela | School Teacher | Miss Universe
Income Tax Raid: Anurag Thakur's statement on IT raid in three states
Play Icon1:39
Income Tax Raid: Anurag Thakur's statement on IT raid in three states
PM Modi in Global Ranking: Vishva Guru India, World Leader Modi!
Play Icon4:17
PM Modi in Global Ranking: Vishva Guru India, World Leader Modi!
Income Tax Raid: IT raid in Odisha, CCTV captured for counting of notes
Play Icon19:24
Income Tax Raid: IT raid in Odisha, CCTV captured for counting of notes

Trending Videos

Uttrakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: 'Uttarakhand is the only place, where there is divine...', says Amit Shah
play icon6:14
Uttrakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: 'Uttarakhand is the only place, where there is divine...', says Amit Shah
Who Is Ileana Marquez? First Mother To Be Crowned Miss Venezuela | School Teacher | Miss Universe
play icon2:2
Who Is Ileana Marquez? First Mother To Be Crowned Miss Venezuela | School Teacher | Miss Universe
Income Tax Raid: Anurag Thakur's statement on IT raid in three states
play icon1:39
Income Tax Raid: Anurag Thakur's statement on IT raid in three states
PM Modi in Global Ranking: Vishva Guru India, World Leader Modi!
play icon4:17
PM Modi in Global Ranking: Vishva Guru India, World Leader Modi!
Income Tax Raid: IT raid in Odisha, CCTV captured for counting of notes
play icon19:24
Income Tax Raid: IT raid in Odisha, CCTV captured for counting of notes
pm modi on viksit bharat sankalp yatra,Anurag Thakur on 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,anurag thakur on pm modi,