trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638964
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag Thakur PC: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's attack, atrocities on women increased in Bihar-Rajasthan

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Anurag Thakur PC: Union Minister Anurag Thakur targeted CM Ashok Gehlot over atrocities on women in Rajasthan. He said that the minister who raised questions about atrocities on women was removed. At the same time, he accused a minister of the government of making indecent statements on the rape case. He further said that atrocities on women have increased in Bihar-Rajasthan.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
play icon7:52
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
play icon4:1
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
flood threat looms large in Delhi again
play icon2:29
 flood threat looms large in Delhi again
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
play icon0:46
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
play icon6:51
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
play icon7:52
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
play icon4:1
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
flood threat looms large in Delhi again
play icon2:29
flood threat looms large in Delhi again
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
play icon0:46
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
play icon6:51
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
Anurag Thakur,anurag thakur on gehlot,Bihar violence,Breaking News,Manipur violence,Breaking News,Ashok Gehlot,rajashtan cm gehlot,Ashok Gehlot on manipur,Manipur news,PM Modi,Zee News,Mamata Banerjee,PM Modi,Mamata Banerjee,Manipur Viral Video,Manipur violence,Manipur news,Manipur Women Video,manipur video,Manipur,manipur women viral video,manipur woman video,viral video of women from manipur,manipur violence video,Manipur Women Paraded Naked,manipur violence news,manipur violence reason,manipur latest news,manipur woman paraded video,Zee News,manipur violence updates,Hindi News,live now,Breaking News,