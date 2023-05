videoDetails

Anushka Sharma Leaves For Cannes 2023, Spotted At Mumbai Airport

| Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Another famous Indian from the country will be present at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which started on May 16. The famous festival will see the acting debut of Anushka Sharma this year. Anushka was seen on Sunday leaving Mumbai for Cannes, where she and Oscar-winning star Kate Winslet will honor women in film. This year at Cannes, she is anticipated to walk the red carpet.