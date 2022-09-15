Apple A16 chip's AnTuTu test shows impressive improvement in GPU performance

Even though earlier Geekbench result of Apple's A16 chip painted a particularly grim picture of its performance but now things seem to be looking up as the AnTuTu team has dug up results from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to GSM Arena, the Pro variant posted a total score of 978,147, while the Pro Max managed 972,936. This represents an improvement of around 19 per cent compared to the 13-series models. Also, since the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models use the chipset from the iPhone 13 Pro duo, this is a comparison within the 14-series as well. The vanilla iPhone 14 phones were also upgraded to 6GB of RAM like last year's Pros.

Sep 15, 2022

