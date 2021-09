Apple’s new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Features, here's all you need to know

Apple has launched four new models in its most awaited lineup- the iPhone 13 series. The company has also launched the new iPad mini expanding its 5g connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone's price. The iPhone Pro model will cost around Rs 119,900 in India and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be Rs 129,900.