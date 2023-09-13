trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661781
Apple Unveils Enhanced Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Environmental Milestone; Know All About It

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Apple has announced the Watch Ultra 2, enhancing its most rugged and capable smartwatch. This updated version introduces the S9 SiP chip for improved performance, a new double-tap gesture, the brightest Apple display ever, extended altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced water adventure capabilities.
