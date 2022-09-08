Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE Gen 2, everything you need to know | Zee English News

Apple today launched the new Apple Watch Series 8 at its Far Out launch event at Apple Park. The new Apple Watch succeeds the Apple Watch Series 7 and comes with a number of new features along with a design that’s very reminiscent of its predecessor. Here’s all you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 8.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 05:01 AM IST

Apple today launched the new Apple Watch Series 8 at its Far Out launch event at Apple Park. The new Apple Watch succeeds the Apple Watch Series 7 and comes with a number of new features along with a design that’s very reminiscent of its predecessor. Here’s all you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 8.