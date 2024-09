videoDetails

Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 09:58 AM IST

Hurricane Helen wreaks havoc in Carolina, America. Many areas were submerged in water. 65 people have died and more than 1000 are reported missing. 25 lakh people forced to live without electricity. Watch 50 big morning news in a quick manner.