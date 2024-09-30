Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2800324https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/kosi-rivers-embarkment-breaks-down-in-bihar-2800324.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kosi river's embarkment breaks down in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The embankment built on Kosi river has broken in Darbhanga, Bihar. Western embankment broken at 12:50 pm. A portion of 200 feet was washed away in water.

All Videos

Ahmedabad Society faces heavy ruckus
Play Icon01:03
Ahmedabad Society faces heavy ruckus
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Play Icon04:26
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Watch Top 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:04
Watch Top 25 News of the day
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhavna Sharma
Play Icon07:27
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhavna Sharma
Protests erupt in Jammu & Kashmir over killing of Nasrallah
Play Icon36:39
Protests erupt in Jammu & Kashmir over killing of Nasrallah

Trending Videos

Ahmedabad Society faces heavy ruckus
play icon1:3
Ahmedabad Society faces heavy ruckus
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
play icon4:26
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Watch Top 25 News of the day
play icon3:4
Watch Top 25 News of the day
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhavna Sharma
play icon7:27
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhavna Sharma
Protests erupt in Jammu & Kashmir over killing of Nasrallah
play icon36:39
Protests erupt in Jammu & Kashmir over killing of Nasrallah