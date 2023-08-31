trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656182
Are the elections going to be held before 24th?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Mamta Banerjee and Nitish Kumar's guess was in the right direction. ..Breaking news is that Modi government can dissolve Lok Sabha ahead of time..Can conduct general elections along with early assembly elections. ..The government has called a special session of the Parliament for 5 days..In which the bill on 'one country-one election' can be announced along with going to the elections ahead of time..from 18 to 22 September the government A special session of the Parliament has been called for 5 days. This could be the last session of the 17th Parliament. ..The sources of the Election Commission have also given a hint that even if it gets one month for preparation, it is enough.
