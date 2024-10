videoDetails

Armed attackers kill 21 coal miners in southwest Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Armed attackers killed 21 coal miners in southwest Pakistan, attacking a group of private coal mines in Balochistan. At least 21 miners were killed in the attack. According to the police, about 40 attackers armed with guns, rockets and grenades attacked the miners. Some miners were killed in their sleep.