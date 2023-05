videoDetails

Army Called In After Fresh Flare-Up In Manipur's Imphal, Curfew Is Back

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Army and paramilitary forces were rushed to violence-hit Manipur after fresh clashes again this afternoon after days of fragile peace. A section of Meitei and Kuki communities of New Checkon locality of state capital Imphal had clashed, according to police sources.