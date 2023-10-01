trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669303
Army Helicopter Emergency Landing: Chopper emergency landing in Bhopal, landing done in the field

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Bhopal Chopper Landing: Indian Army chopper made emergency landing in the field. There were 6 army personnel on board the helicopter. Please note that the helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical fault.
