trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706274
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Shopian Encounter: The Army has surrounded the terrorists from all sides in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. At 2 o'clock in the night, the police received information about terrorists hiding in the area, after which an operation was started to eliminate the terrorists. This campaign is being run jointly by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Running a joint campaign.

All Videos

Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Play Icon0:52
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
Play Icon3:26
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Play Icon4:43
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
Play Icon0:57
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
Mathura Janam Bhumi Case Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court in Mathura Janam Bhumi case
Play Icon1:11
Mathura Janam Bhumi Case Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court in Mathura Janam Bhumi case

Trending Videos

Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
play icon0:52
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
play icon3:26
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
play icon4:43
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
play icon0:57
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
Mathura Janam Bhumi Case Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court in Mathura Janam Bhumi case
play icon1:11
Mathura Janam Bhumi Case Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court in Mathura Janam Bhumi case
shopian,terrorist killed,Security forces,Encounter,Kashmir,Terrorist,Kashmir terrorism,weapons recovered,TRF,jammu kashmir news,encounter Shopian,jammu news in hindi,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,Jammu Hindi Samachar,Jammu Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir news,jammu kashmir news,jk news,Jammu news,Shopian encounter,encounter in shopian,Jammu and Kashmir news,Breaking News,live news,hindi top news,big breaking,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,hindi news live,breaking,