Around 15 people dead in Thane accident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
A major accident has taken place in Thane, Maharashtra and 14 people have died due to the collapse of a road construction machine. Prosperity was engaged in the construction of the expressway. It is being told that 3 people have also been seriously injured in this accident in Shahpur of Thane.

