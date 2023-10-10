trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673467
Around 1500 terrorist in Israel

Oct 10, 2023
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates:The biggest attack by Hamas so far exposed for the first time the weakness of the Israeli security system and the country's intelligence agency Mossad. Not only were thousands of rockets fired at Israel, but a large number of Hamas fighters crossed the border and took many Israelis hostage. After this, Israel has also retaliated and a fierce battle is being fought in Gaza, which is considered the stronghold of Hamas.
Watch exclusive ground report from Car
Watch exclusive ground report from Car
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
"It's terrifying…" Israeli Tourists In Himachal's 'Mini Israel' Express Their Views On The Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For "Unpermitted" Palestine Solidarity March
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV

