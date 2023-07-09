trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632888
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence: Voting for the Panchayat elections was held in West Bengal on Saturday. During this, many polling booths and candidates were attacked, which was blamed on TMC workers. The BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. At the same time, tell that a total of 18 people have died in this violence.
