Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023: Due to heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh, misery is being seen. Meanwhile, about 26 tourists stranded in the flood in Kangra have been rescued. Know in detail what is the current situation in this report.

