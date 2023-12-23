trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702212
Arrah Breaking: Lathi charge on students in Veer Kunwar University

Dec 23, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Arrah Breaking: There is news of lathi charge on students in Arrah, Bihar. Students have created a ruckus in Arrah's Veer Kunwar University, a call was sent to the Governor in the Senate meeting programme. The students were protesting with their demands. According to the information, the students had broken the security cordon and were pushing with the security personnel.

