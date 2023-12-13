trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698339
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arrest of Mahadev App Owner Ravi Uppal in Dubai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us
The net appears to be closing in on Ravi Uppal, the owner of the Mahadev online betting app, as he has been apprehended in Dubai. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Ravi Uppal, leading to his arrest.

All Videos

MP Deputy CM's Significant Statement Ahead of Swearing-In
Play Icon10:15
MP Deputy CM's Significant Statement Ahead of Swearing-In
Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
Play Icon0:30
Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Play Icon8:58
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Play Icon3:48
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
Play Icon0:17
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise

Trending Videos

MP Deputy CM's Significant Statement Ahead of Swearing-In
play icon10:15
MP Deputy CM's Significant Statement Ahead of Swearing-In
Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
play icon0:30
Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
play icon8:58
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
play icon3:48
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
play icon0:17
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
mahadev app scam,mahadev app scam explained,mahadev app scam kya hai,mahadev app,mahadev app kya hai,mahadev app news,mahadev app owner,mahadev app owner arrested,mahadev app owner ravi uppal,mahadev app owner ravi uppal arrested,mahadev book ravi uppal,Ravi Uppal,ravi uppal arrested,ravi uppal mahadev book,app owner ravi uppal,owner ravi uppal arrested,Mahadev Betting App,Zee News,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,