Arrested Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit cabinet | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Arrested Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit cabinet | Zee News English Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, and quit the Delhi cabinet today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignations and reassigned their ministries.