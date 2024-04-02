Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Durgesh Pathak and I will also be arrested',Says Atishi

|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Atishi Marlena on ED: After the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, ED took the names of two more big leaders of AAP, including Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj. Aam Aadmi Party has held a press conference regarding this statement of ED. During this press conference, Atishi Marlena made a big verbal attack on ED.

