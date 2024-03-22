Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest

Sonam|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: India Alliance has reached out to the Election Commission against the arrest of Kejriwal. India Alliance has complained to the Election Commission. ED has claimed in the PMLA court that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. He is the one who has benefited the South Lobby. He himself had demanded a bribe of Rs 100 crore in return for the benefit. At the same time, a big statement of Abhishek Manu Singhvi has come out on the arrest of Kejriwal.

