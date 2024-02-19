trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722864
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP while addressing Delhi Assembly

|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Kejriwal Vidhan Sabha Speech: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed Delhi Assembly today. During the address, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on BJP. Know in detail in this report what Kejriwal said about BJP.

All Videos

ED Should Wait For...': Arvind Kejriwal's Strong Statement On Skipping Summons
Play Icon00:16
ED Should Wait For...': Arvind Kejriwal's Strong Statement On Skipping Summons
PM Modi Reaches Lucknow to attend Ground Breaking Ceremony
Play Icon02:27
PM Modi Reaches Lucknow to attend Ground Breaking Ceremony
Akhilesh Yadav denies to attend Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra
Play Icon15:43
Akhilesh Yadav denies to attend Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
Play Icon01:34
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party
Play Icon02:47
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party

Trending Videos

ED Should Wait For...': Arvind Kejriwal's Strong Statement On Skipping Summons
play icon0:16
ED Should Wait For...': Arvind Kejriwal's Strong Statement On Skipping Summons
PM Modi Reaches Lucknow to attend Ground Breaking Ceremony
play icon2:27
PM Modi Reaches Lucknow to attend Ground Breaking Ceremony
Akhilesh Yadav denies to attend Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra
play icon15:43
Akhilesh Yadav denies to attend Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
play icon1:34
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party
play icon2:47
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party