Arvind Kejriwal attacks Central Government over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
ED sent seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Kejriwal made huge remark on central government over ED summons. Know in detail what Kejriwal said in this report.

