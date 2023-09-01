trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656457
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Opposition Meeting Mumbai: INDIA opposition alliance meeting was held in Mumbai today. During this meeting, Arvind Kejriwal gave an address and made a scathing attack on the Modi government. Kejriwal said, 'Modi government is the most corrupt and arrogant government of India'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
play icon10:51
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
play icon9:2
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
play icon0:42
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula
play icon8:6
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula
Sonakshi Sinha Aces Her Airport Look With Chic Outfit
play icon0:58
Sonakshi Sinha Aces Her Airport Look With Chic Outfit

Trending Videos

Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
play icon10:51
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
play icon9:2
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
play icon0:42
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula
play icon8:6
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula
Sonakshi Sinha Aces Her Airport Look With Chic Outfit
play icon0:58
Sonakshi Sinha Aces Her Airport Look With Chic Outfit
opposition mumbai meeting,Opposition meeting,Arvind Kejriwal,Arvind kejriwal latest,Arvind kejriwal speech,arvind kejriwal india meeting,arvind kejriwal india alliance meeting speech,Kejriwal news,kejriwal latest speech today,kejriwal on modi,India Alliance,opposition meet in mumbai,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india meeting mumbai,india alliance meet in mumbai,india alliance third meet,india alliance mumbai meetting,india meeting,kejriwal on india mumbai meeting,